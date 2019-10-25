Freedom of Occupied Kashmir, unfinished agenda of Independence: Khalid Maqbool

Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Friday said freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir was incomplete agenda of independence of Pakistan

He was taking to media at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) after inauguration of painting exhibition, arranged by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Pvt Ltd.

He said the people of Occupied Kashmir needed support of world community at this crucial time.

Dr Khalid Maqool further said that so-called secularism in India has been exposed to the world with the persecution of the minorities by Moodi government.

To the question about Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's Dharna, the minister said that the Constitution allowed everyone to protest but decisions of superior courts must be kept in mind.

He said commitment was required and " if both sides will honor their commitment, it will very helpful to find a solution to the problem" adding "the dialogue process is ubder way and will remain continue till the logical conclusion,".

About the ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the former PM should be provided every kind of medical facility for his quick recovery.

Low platelets count of former PM Nawaz Sharif was very dangerous and immediate actions must be taken to improve platelets counts in his blood, said the minister.

He said if required the former PM must be allowed to go abroadfor treatment.