Freedom of people cannot be suppressed through use of force: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday reminded India that freedom of people could not be suppressed through use of force.

"Pakistani nation will stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will provide all moral and diplomatic support to them in their legitimate and just struggle for right to self-determination," h said while speaking to a large number of candidates appearing for the entrance test to Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAC) here at Jinnah sports Complex.

The President said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region but India should know that people's freedom could not be suppressed through use of brute force.

He said Government wanted to provide international standard of education and training to young generation so that they could shine in the world.

He said Pakistani youth were very talented and hard-working and they could achieve excellence in comity of the nations, just through knowledge.

He urged the youth to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution and said Naya Pakistan would be made only through hard-work of the youth.

He said that every country needs to keep up-to-date with developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), data computing and information technology and contribute in the sector.

The President emphasised the need to keep abreast of the unfolding challenges in AI, blockchain, cloud computing, robotics and others and added that the government would provide its full support in this regard.

"These are the technologies that are bringing sweeping changes across the globe and no country can afford to keep itself detached," he said.

Dr Arif Alvi said :"I firmly believe that our nation has recognised the relevance of technology and is keen to embrace it, however, what is needed is adequate environment and quality training." President of PIAC, Professor Zia Ullah Khan said that currently it was a billion Dollar industry, but was expected to grow to around $3 trillion by 2025 and up to $40 trillion by 2030.

He said thousands of students participated in a written test in Karachi and now the entrance test was scheduled to be held shortly at seven different centres around the country.

He said thousands of students, after passing entrance test in Karachi were now getting Artificial Intelligence and Computing training and now the programme would be initiated from Islamabad.

He said in the next phase, the programme would be started from Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and then Quetta.

Allama Bashir Farooqi of Sailani Foundation also spoke on theoccasion and urged the students to work hard and contribute forprogress and prosperity of the motherland.