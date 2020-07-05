Freedom of press, equal justice basic ideology of PTI: Malika Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Malika Bukhari Sunday said that Prime minister Imran Khan's government was committed to ensure citizens were granted equal rights in adherence with the Constitution and fully believed in the basic constitutional right of freedom of expression.

Talking to a private news channel , She reiterated her government's firm commitment to take all possible measures for the promotion and protection of human rights including the rights of women, children, and minorities.

Imran Khan's government was struggling for a system of punishment and reward, whereas the corrupt opposition parties, mainly PPP and PML-N, which brought the state institutions, including Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills(PSM), to destruction, were doing politics of uncertainty, she added.

She said that the opposition was united not for the sake of the country but to avoid accountability and to cover up the wrongdoings committed during their tenure.

Malika Bukhari said giving people access to justice was responsibility of the state and the current government of PTI was working on legislation to provide poor and destitute people legal aid from state.

She said the ruling PTI had come into power with a mandate of ensuring uniform justice in the country, adding , It is our mission to make all state institutions independent but the process will require some time.

PTI government had introduced wide ranging reforms, improved performance of ministries, made institutions profitable and took far reaching steps to financially help vulnerable sections of the society, she added.

She blamed that past corrupt leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had destroyed all national institutions by inducting its cronies during its tenure.

All the national institutions were still facing deficit and the entire nation knew very well that who were responsible for destroying that decay, she added.

Malika said the present government of PTI since its first day took many remedial steps to put the country back on the path to progress and in result of its effective policies the institutions like Railway and Postal services are earning huge revenue.

She said we have to put railways and Postal office back on the track, adding, there will not be any injustice with any employee.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will bring fundamental changes in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) as well to make it an effective tax administration body for enhancing narrow tax base of the country.

She said Imran Khan was the only courageous leader who could introduce reforms in the country, adding the government under the leadership of Imran Khan would continue efforts for reforming the nationalinstitutions.