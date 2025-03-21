Freedom struggle is sole object of my politics, Barrister Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that his Primary political objective was to strive for the success of the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir.While addressing an Iftar dinner held in honor of journalists, the president said Kashmir has been central to his decades' long political struggle.

"I strived hard both on political and diplomatic fronts to achieve this objective ", the president said. Referring to his recent visit to the UK and the US and his meetings with British parliamentarians, he said, "I presented the Kashmiris' case effectively at the global level and persuaded the international community to raise its voice in favour of the oppressed Kashmiris who continue to suffer under the India's belligerent military occupation since several decades".

The president said that he had also sought the Muslim countries' role in resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute and putting an end to the continued bloodshed and violence in the restive region.

On the occasion, the President reiterated his commitment to serve the people of the state, especially the people of Mirpur who he admitted have supported him through every thick and thin."The unwavering support and selfless affection of the people of Mirpur have granted me the exceptional privilege of being elected to the assembly nine times", he said, noting that he is the sole politician in the region to achieve this milestone."

I have been Prime Minister of the state for five years, held the position as Leader of the Opposition in the assembly for five years and now I hold the highest constitutional post of the state", Barrister Chudhary said, adding that I owe it all to my people.

The president also condemned the fresh acts of terrorism in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

He expresses deep sorrow over the martyrdom of security forces personnel and civilians in terrorist incidents.Praising Pakistan Army's significant contribution in eradicating terrorism from the country, he said that the Pak Army is committed to dismantling the terrorist network and eliminating this threat to the nation permanently.He also denounced Israel's naked aggression against Palestinian people saying that the international community must use its influence to stop the bloodbath of innocent Palestinians.

Barrister Chaudhry said that the international community should come forward in a big way to help resolve the Kashmir and the Palestine issues peacefully. The establishment of an international airport in Mirpur, he said, was the need of the hour and a long-standing demand of the people of Mirpur.

He said that his promise of completing the Rathoa Haryam Bridge was about to be fulfilled. "This project will be completed soon. I had promised to solve the issue of sub-families during my election campaign and allotment letters will be issued soon to the families", he added.The president said that he would lay the foundation stone of a parking plaza in Mirpur very soon.