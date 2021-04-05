Freelance IT hub to be ready for auction till April 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :First state-of-the-art freelance Information Technology (IT) hub is being completed at Murree Road near Moti Mahal Cinema and its auction for rent would be held after April 10 said Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt. ® Muhammad Mehmood.

He said, the establishment of a freelance IT hub at an area of four kanals would help promote IT and IT-related employment opportunities for the youth of the region.

The commissioner said, renovation work of the building is underway which would be completed within a few days.

The new IT hub would provide the companies and individuals full access to modern facilities and would enable the swift deployment and development of futuristic technologies, he added.

The companies that acquire the hub's facilities would be required to provide an on-demand rental work area to IT firms, freelancers and start-ups, where an around-the-clock power supply and the facility of high-speed internet would also be available, he said.

The IT hub would have a working area of 1,700 square feet with four meeting halls, two group discussion halls, a daycare centre and a cafeteria.

There is also space for a restaurant on the rooftop of the building and a parking area for 40 vehicles.

The commissioner said the basic aim of the establishment of the IT hub was to provide a conducive work place for freelance young IT workers and students.

He said those to acquire the freelance hub on lease would be provided daily, weekly and monthly rental work areas with all required facilities. It would provide domestic and foreign companies with best and trendy workforce as well as a better environment where they would be able to set up their offices, he added.

He said five indicators would be formulated to evaluate the performance of the company leasing the freelance IT hub, including conducting three community and training workshops every month and liaising with five international companies every year who can provide projects to IT professionals.

