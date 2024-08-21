Freelancer Accused Of Fueling UK Riots Remanded In FIA Custody
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A local court on Wednesday handed over an accused, allegedly involved in spreading disinformation believed to have fueled riots in the United Kingdom, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a one-day physical remand.
Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing produced the accused, Farhan Asif, before the judicial magistrate in the district courts. The investigation officer requested the court to grant a 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation and recovery of items.
However, the court granted a one-day physical remand of the accused and ordered his production on August 22, in addition to seeking a detailed report.
The FIA Cyber Crime Wing had registered a case against Farhan Asif for inciting riots through fake news in the UK. The case was registered under Sections 9 and 10A of the PECA Act, based on a complaint filed by a technical assistant of the Cyber Crime Wing.
Farhan Asif, who works as a freelancer for a news platform, is accused of disseminating false information on social media about the identity of the killers of three girls in the United Kingdom, which reportedly fueled the unrest.
