UrduPoint.com

Freelancing: 48,000 Educated Youngsters Get E-Rozgaar Training

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Freelancing: 48,000 educated youngsters get e-Rozgaar Training

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :About 48,000 educated youngsters got digital training under e-Rozgaar schemes and are earning livelihood amicably through the modern concept of freelancing across the province.

In-charge e-Rozgaar Training Centre Muzaffargarh Malik Tabraiz in a statement observed that training in seven different programmes was in progress, under the joint initiative of the Youth Affairs and sports Department and the Punjab Information Technology board.

The youth can earn a living online and in a dignified manner from their home, he highlighted. About the criteria, Tabraiz noted that candidates with six-year education could get admission to the training programme. Interested candidates can also submit their online application on the website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Punjab Progress Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

UHS to test nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment

57 minutes ago
 President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in fi ..

President Alvi lauds Army Chief’s services in field of defence

2 hours ago
 Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

5 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

5 hours ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.