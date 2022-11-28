Freelancing: 48,000 educated youngsters get e-Rozgaar Training

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :About 48,000 educated youngsters got digital training under e-Rozgaar schemes and are earning livelihood amicably through the modern concept of freelancing across the province.

In-charge e-Rozgaar Training Centre Muzaffargarh Malik Tabraiz in a statement observed that training in seven different programmes was in progress, under the joint initiative of the Youth Affairs and sports Department and the Punjab Information Technology board.

The youth can earn a living online and in a dignified manner from their home, he highlighted. About the criteria, Tabraiz noted that candidates with six-year education could get admission to the training programme. Interested candidates can also submit their online application on the website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk.