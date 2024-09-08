Freelancing hubs in Authmaqam, Kel; 4G BTS in Taobat, set to transform AJK’s digital landscape

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The state-run Special Communications Organization (SCO) is advancing its mission to transform Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) into a premier information and communication technology (ICT) hub with the recent inaugurations of several key initiatives. Freelancing Hub (FLH) in Authmaqam and a dedicated FLH for girls in Kel, along with the launch of a 4g base transceiver station (BTS) in Taobat, official sources said.

Disclosing this, the sources told APP here on Sunday that these projects, inaugurated by Maj Gen Umar Ahmad Shah, Director General SCO, mark a significant milestone in AJK’s digital development.

In line with the direction of the COAS, Freelancing Hubs (FLH) are an important part of SCO’s strategy for empowering youth in remote areas by providing essential digital skills. With 11x hubs already established in AJ&K alone, the new FLH for Girls in Kel marks a significant advance in gender equality within the digital sphere.

The hub is designed to equip girls with the skills needed for freelancing and sustainable livelihoods. Maj Gen Umar Ahmad Shah, Director General SCO, emphasized that these hubs reflect SCO’s commitment to productivity and innovation, creating new opportunities for skill development and ensuring that youth can play a meaningful role in their communities.

By redirecting youth away from negative social media propaganda, the hubs engage them in positive, skill-building activities that enable them to earn and contribute to the national economy.

In addition to the Freelancing Hubs, SCO has launched a 4G BTS facility in Taobat, a remote area in AJK. This new infrastructure will significantly enhance communication facilities, linking the local population to the world and boosting the local economy. The 4G service is also expected to promote tourism by providing visitors with seamless connectivity, making it easier for tourists to explore the region.

