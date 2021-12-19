UrduPoint.com

Freezing Cold Increases Demand Of Traditional 'winter Delights'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 11:40 AM

Freezing cold increases demand of traditional 'winter delights'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :With a sudden dip in temperatures, eateries selling 'winter delights' in restaurants, markets and small vendors alongside roads across the country including Federal capital are doing brisk business with offering variety of warm food to attract passerby customers.

Dozens of temporary mobile carts have been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold. The demand of fried fish, 'gajar ka halwa', Kahsmiri tea, coffee, chicken soup, sajji and many other variety of winter food has increased manifold.

"Winter is the best season for sales because due to the drop in mercury, the number of customers specially youngsters were seen enjoying local traditional foods at shops", said a shopkeeper while talking to a private news channel.

Winter is a beautiful excuse to eat more than usual so enjoy these tasty delights and leave the calorie counting for summer said a young girl while purchasing soup in local market.

Chilly weather especially at night of last few days forced the citizens to eat winter fried food to bear the sudden wave of coldness, said another customer.

Men, women and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with variety of fish which is favorite of everyone but it becomes more popular in winter season, said a roadside vendor.

A customer while commenting said that my family cannot restrain themselves from eating fish and other delights in winter due to its warm and delicious taste.

According to shopkeepers, They are receiving many orders and some want deep-fried fish, some prefer dhoodh jalebi and gajer halwa.

A vendor busy in frying fish in oil for customers at his shop also claimed that the demand of seafood increased in winter season.

