Freezing winter nights increase demand of 'Fish' in capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :As snow draped the lofty mountains of northern parts and caused a dip in mercury, the demand of 'Fish' surged manifold all across the country including Federal capital where a considerable rush was witnessed at dozens fried food outlets.

Several markets including Melody market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super market, Super market, Aabpara, F-10, F11,G10 Markaz, Commercial Market, Saddar, Raja Bazaar and other places are witnessing number of fish stalls and are doing good business due to high demand.

According to Fish sellers, the sale of different kinds of fish including Dambra, Rohu, Mahasher, Thela fish, Salmon, Silver and common Carp, has increased as people from all ages thronging to fish sale points to enjoy the winter freezing nights, a report aired by a private news channel said.

A customer while commenting said that my family cannot restrain themselves from eating fish thrice a week in winter due to its delicious taste.

Families of different social classes and specially youngsters were seen witnessed to these outlets to hit the cold with various kinds of fish including Mushka, Raho, Simon, Pamphlet, Mahsher, and others, said another customer.

According to sellers , the price per kilo gramme has crossed Rs500 and in the coming days it will reach Rs 1000 to 1300.

"We are receiving many orders and some want deep-fried fish, some prefer tawa machi", he added.

A large number of temporary fish stalls in markets and roads are cashing in on the trend and setting up fried fish stalls outside their outlets to attract customers, said a pedestrian.