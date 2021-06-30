UrduPoint.com
Freight Corridor To Overcome Traffic Miseries Of Karachiites: Chairman Railways

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani Wednesday said 55 kilometres long dual-track freight corridor from Karachi Port Trust to Marshalling Yard Pipri would drastically curtail traffic congestion from the city.

"The project's estimated cost is Rs 70 billion and will be completed within two years from the day of inception of its civil work" he said while addressing a conference of stakeholders and transaction advisory services held here at Divisional Superintendent (DS) office that was attended by representatives of various government organizations .

"Besides alleviating traffic woes of Karachiites, the freight corridor project will redress multiple environmental concerns also" the Chairman Railways said and added that the freight corridor project would be built on the basis of Public Private partnership, PPP, and share of both sectors would be determined soon.

Gillani further informed that Pakistan Railways had been enhancing its line capacity and increasing its rolling stock to meet the growing needs of its passenger and freight traffic and services.

The chairman also presided over a meeting of KCR consortium of consultants and was briefed about developments that would lead to resumption of KCR service on remaining 16 kilometres loop line from Orangi to Drigh road.

In another meeting, the officials from Nespak consultancy firm met with Chairman Railways and gave a detailed presentation pertaining to construction of railways theme park at Main Korangi Road.

