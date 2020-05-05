UrduPoint.com
Freight Services Suspended As Goods Train Derailed Near Odero Lal

Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

Nine bogies of a freight train were derailed near Odero Lal causing suspension of cargo train service for several hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Nine bogies of a freight train were derailed near Odero Lal causing suspension of cargo train service for several hours. However no injury or loss of life is reported.

The officials of Pakistan Railways informed that the nine bogies of a freight train carrying coal from Karachi to Lahore derailed near Odero Lal station causing suspension of railway track for several hours.

Following the incident, Pakistan Railway's relief teams rushed to the site for carrying out relief activities to clear the track.

The derailment caused suspension of cargo train service for many hours. Passenger train service has already been suspended in the wake of fast spreading COVID-19. However freight trains are operating across the country.

