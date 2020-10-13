UrduPoint.com
Freight Train Derailed Near Ghotki

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Freight train derailed near Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A Faisalabad bound freight train was derailed from the tracks near Ghotki on Tuesday due to which the train service was suspended , a private news channel reported quoting the railway officials as saying.

The train was carrying goods from Rohri.

It was travelling from Karachi to Faisalabad when the accident took place.

According to the station house officer, the incident took place because of the bad condition of the tracks. "Four bogies suffered damages and the up-track has been closed," he added.

A relief train has been sent to Rohri with emergency supplies.

