Freight Train Derailed Near Jamshoro Kotri Station

31 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:49 PM

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

The accident has badly affected the 300 feet track and repairing of the bogies is underway.

Jamshoro: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2021) Railway traffic was suspended on both tracks after two bogies of a freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station, the latest reports said on Tuesday.

The freight train, loaded with containers was going from Lahore to Karachi.

According to the details, two bogies had said to be damaged badly. The accident badly affected the 300 feet track and repairing of the bogies was underway.

The movement of freight trains suspended after accident in the down yard.

