Freight Train Derails Near Kotri Railway Station. No Human Loss Reported
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:30 PM
A freight train traveling to Lahore from Karachi derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Saturday
According to the local police, 6 bogies of the freight train derailed but no harm to human life was reported in the incident.
The incident suspended movement of trains from the upcountry track.