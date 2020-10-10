UrduPoint.com
Freight Train Derails Near Kotri Railway Station. No Human Loss Reported

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Freight train derails near Kotri railway station. no human loss reported

A freight train traveling to Lahore from Karachi derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :A freight train traveling to Lahore from Karachi derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the local police, 6 bogies of the freight train derailed but no harm to human life was reported in the incident.

The incident suspended movement of trains from the upcountry track.

