Freight train derails near Kotri railway station. no human loss reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :A freight train traveling to Lahore from Karachi derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

According to the local police, 6 bogies of the freight train derailed but no harm to human life was reported in the incident.

The incident suspended movement of trains from the upcountry track.