Freight train derails near Kotri railway station two injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A freight train transporting coal from Karachi to Punjab met with an accident near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro district on Thursday, leaving the driver and another staff injured.

According to the railway police, the accident was caused by failure of the brakes.

At least 7 carriages derailed in the accident, blocking the movement of other trains from the railway station.

Four carriages were also damaged in the accident. Later the injured staff was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.