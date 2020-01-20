UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freight Train Hit Rickshaw, No Casualty Occurred In Incident In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:04 PM

Freight train hit rickshaw, no casualty occurred in incident in Hyderabad

A freight train struck a rickshaw here Monday near Urs Mallah village in Hyderabad rural but no casualty occurred in the incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A freight train struck a rickshaw here Monday near Urs Mallah village in Hyderabad rural but no casualty occurred in the incident.

According to Tando Jam police, the rickshaw was passing through an unmanned crossing when the train suddenly approached.

The police told that the rickshaw driver jumped from the vehicle and saved his life but the vehicle was badly damaged.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicle Hyderabad Tando Jam From

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: PCB announces online tickets

14 minutes ago

PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WE ..

31 minutes ago

Six-month food stock available in calamity-hit Nee ..

2 minutes ago

Education must for uplifting society: Vice Chancel ..

2 minutes ago

Moody's downgrades Hong Kong, blames government pr ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine insists Iran hand over downed jet's black ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.