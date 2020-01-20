Freight train hit rickshaw, no casualty occurred in incident in Hyderabad

A freight train struck a rickshaw here Monday near Urs Mallah village in Hyderabad rural but no casualty occurred in the incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A freight train struck a rickshaw here Monday near Urs Mallah village in Hyderabad rural but no casualty occurred in the incident.

According to Tando Jam police, the rickshaw was passing through an unmanned crossing when the train suddenly approached.

The police told that the rickshaw driver jumped from the vehicle and saved his life but the vehicle was badly damaged.