HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A freight train's bogies parked at the railway track in Hyderabad caught fire here on Monday evening.

The police informed that the incident happened near Latifabad unit 7 in Pathan goth area.

The Pakistan Railways officials told that the bogies were filled with coal.

The bogies have remained parked on one of the tracks in Hyderabad since the June 20 accident.

No loss of life was reported in this incident.