UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Freight Train's Bogies Caught Fire,no Loss Of Life Reported

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:02 PM

Freight train's bogies caught fire,no loss of life reported

A freight train's bogies parked at the railway track in Hyderabad caught fire here on Monday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A freight train's bogies parked at the railway track in Hyderabad caught fire here on Monday evening.

The police informed that the incident happened near Latifabad unit 7 in Pathan goth area.

The Pakistan Railways officials told that the bogies were filled with coal.

The bogies have remained parked on one of the tracks in Hyderabad since the June 20 accident.

No loss of life was reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Fire Police Hyderabad June

Recent Stories

Chemical warfare watchdog hits back at Syria repor ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR Evacuates 116 Vulnerable Refugees From Libya ..

3 minutes ago

Land grabbers arrested during operation in Rawalpi ..

3 minutes ago

Red chilli price hits record high in Kunri market

3 minutes ago

Commissioner, DIG visit free eye camp organized by ..

9 minutes ago

Pliskova hires Venezuelan coach Vallverdu

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.