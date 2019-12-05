UrduPoint.com
Freight Trains Charges Reduced By Ten Percent: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday announced to reduce charges of freight trains by ten percent

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday announced to reduce charges of freight trains by ten percent.The minister talked to media in Lahore and told that the rates will be decreased from tonight.

A shuttle train service will be started from Lahore city to Wagah from December 14, he said.

Sheikh Rashid vowed to end the practice of travelling by trains without tickets from Pakistan Railways.

He assured that payments will be made to the families of Tezgam incident's victims before next week.The federal minister added that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has gone with former prime minister and elder brother Nawaz Sharif to London as a �token.'

