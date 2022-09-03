UrduPoint.com

French Aircraft Carrying Humanitarian Assistance For Flood Victims Arrives Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A French aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance for the flood victims of Pakistan reached Islamabad on Saturday as the international aid continued pouring in to provide solace to the flood affectees.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel received relief supplies arrived from France at the airport from the French Ambassador. Minister thanked French government and people for standing by Pakistan and extending support to it in this difficult hour.

The minister said the Federal government was striving hard with the provinces to rehabilitate the victims.

Patel said that the relief goods sent by France also include four each doctors, engineers and nurses.

The relief items also included family tents, medicines and high capacity dewatering pumps.

Minister said there has been a lot of destruction in Sindh and Balochistan, due to the flood, the health system in Sindh and Balochistan has been severely affected.

Government would not rest until the complete rehabilitation of the last flood victim.

On this occasion, the French ambassador while talking to the media said that France was with the people in this difficult time and would provide all possible assistance to flood hit people.

In the next consignment of relief goods, a special bridge would also come to Pakistan, the special bridge can be used anywhere in an emergency.

