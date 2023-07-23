French ambassador discuss promoting cooperation with CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion stated that Pakistan and France hold excellent cordial relations and there was a need to promote relations between the two countries in economic, trade and other sectors on a durable basis. "We deem the cooperation of France in high esteem with regard to culture, tourism and water treatment" he said.

The CM said that the provincial government would welcome imparting training to the provincial officers and medical superintendents of hospitals with regard to management skills and would like to benefit from the expertise of France with regard to strengthening the agriculture sector and increasing production.

Mohsin Naqvi added the government was thankful to France for providing assistance in its programme to restore the historical buildings. He stated that the Punjab government assigned a task to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to restore further five historical buildings.

The French Ambassador said that his country would further promote its cooperation with the Punjab government in its programme to restore historical buildings. He said France would review launch of training programme with the Punjab government besides continuing cooperation with the provincial government at every level.