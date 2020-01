French Ambassador Marc Barety calls on Admiral Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

French Ambassador Marc Barety Friday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :French Ambassador Marc Barety Friday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

The French Ambassador visited the Naval Headquarters here, the Directorate of Public Relations (DGPR) Pakistan Navy tweeted.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interests, regional and maritime security and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.