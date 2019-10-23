UrduPoint.com
French Ambassador Meets Interior Minister

French Ambassador to Pakistan, Marc Barety called on Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation

Talking to the Ambassador, the Minister said the issues related to illegal immigration to France had been completely resolved and the government got remarkable success in passport and visa related affairs.

The minister said that development work had been started in Diplomatic Enclave after 10 years and every possible effort was being made to facilitate foreign community.

The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction on over security related issues and matters related to passport etc.

The minister said that all cases received to Ministry of Interior from French Embassy were positively resolved.

Both the sides expressed desire to have long-term cooperation in various sectors and agreed to further improve relations.

