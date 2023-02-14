UrduPoint.com

French Ambassador To Pakistan Meets SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 11:26 PM

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik here on Tuesday

Malik in his welcome remarks said excellent friendly relations existed between Pakistan and France. He thanked the ambassador for the assistance in the form of putting together an extraordinary operation to provide emergency relief to the people of Pakistan in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods in 2022.

He highlighted the significance of his country's support for Pakistan's GSP+ status with the EU which gives developing countries a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance.

The SAPM stressed that the two sides needed to further build understandings reached between the two countries during the 14th Round of Pakistan-France Bilateral Political Consultations held in Paris on February 10, 2023.

Nicolas Galey thanked SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik for his hospitality and said that he also looked forward to developing stronger and sustainable relations between the two countries.

