French Ambassador Visits CUI To Bolster Academic Exchanges

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey in meeting with the Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal held here Friday explored possibilities of bolstering exchange between the CUI and universities in France as well as strengthening the engagements with the French Embassy.

The ambassador was accompanied by the French Counsellor for Cultural Affairs, Mounir Slimani and French Scientific and Higher Education Attaché Sabine Vermillard during his visit to CUI. It is worth mentioning that this was the maiden visit of the incumbent French Ambassador to any university in Pakistan. Prof. Afzal along with officials, students and French alumni working at CUI welcomed the Ambassador on campus.

Nicholas Galey was apprised about the engagements of COMSATS University with French universities including University of Nice, Sophia Antipolis, University of Cote d'Azur, school of Engineering and Chamber of Commerce in Paris.

It was also informed that COMSATS University was presently availing the services of over 65 French Alumni as part of its faculty.

Dr. Sajjad Madani, Registrar, CUI in a comprehensive briefing touched upon CUI's national and international standing and outreach efforts.

He said that CUI ranked invariably among top three universities of Pakistan on reputable international rankings. CUI has the largest pool of PhD qualified faculty members among its 2,700 faculty members.

Dr. Madani said that CUI was actively engaged with French Embassy in Islamabad and regularly organized academic, research and cultural activities with active participation of students and faculty.

Nicholas Galey lauded the efforts of the COMSATS University management and said he was very impressed by the fast growth and quality of education in the varsity.

Prof. Afzal thanked the Ambassador for sparing his precious time to visit CUI and cement the lasting ties with France. He called for enhancing joint research as well as increasing scientific exchange with French research institutes.

Prof. Afzal said that notable contributions to science, technology and philosophy were made by French scientists and thinkers and that inviting notable French professors to COMSATS University would highly motivate students and faculty members.

