French Archeology team calls on Commissioner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The French Archeology team, excavating the historic site of Chaheen -jo-Daro near Nawabshah, called on Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Aleem Lashari at his office Thursday.

The team, led by Director MAFBI Dr Aurore Didier, informed the Commissioner about the excavation work being carried out in Chaheen-jo-Daro.

The Commissioner thanked the French Archeology team for highlighting the ancient history of the Indus valley, excavating the historic site and presenting it before the world.

He said that on the directives of Sindh Government, divisional and district administrations are extending all possible assistance, while all possible security is being provided to the French excavating team.

On the occasion, Commissioner presented Sindhi Ajrak to members of the members of the team of archeologists.

Additional Commissioner SBA Division Subhash Chandar, Additional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh and other official were present on the occasion.