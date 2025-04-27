French Artist Mesmerises Lahore In Cross-cultural Celebration At Alhamra
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a dazzling evening of music and cultural exchange at Alhamra, the French Cultural Centre (Alliance Française), the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, and the Lahore Arts Council came together to host a breathtaking performance by acclaimed French electro-pop artist, Clément Visage.
The event, a celebration of cross-cultural harmony, showcased the vibrant energy of French hypnotic electro-pop to an enthusiastic Pakistani audience. According to organisers, the night stood as a testament to the unifying power of music across cultures and borders.
Clément Visage captivated the audience with his electrifying stage presence and genre-blending performance. A standout moment came when he delivered a soulful rendition of the iconic Pakistani anthem "Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Pakistan." His tribute fused French musical sensibilities with heartfelt Pakistani patriotism, creating a powerful and emotional highlight of the evening that drew resounding applause.
Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmed praised the initiative, saying, “It is a proud moment for Alhamra to host international talents like Clément Visage. Events like this enrich our artistic landscape and strengthen the bonds of friendship between nations.
”
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Mohammad Ahmed Shah echoed the sentiment: “Our younger generation deeply connects with international music, and tonight’s performance proves that art truly transcends language and borders. I’m thankful to our French partners for sharing such dynamic energy with us.”
Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, added, “Alhamra remains committed to bringing the world’s finest cultural expressions to our audiences, opening new windows of artistic appreciation and understanding.”
Throughout the night, Clément Visage’s hypnotic beats, magnetic charisma, and seamless cultural fusion left an indelible mark on Lahore’s cultural scene. His performance not only entertained but also inspired, affirming the power of music to bridge cultures.
Special recognition was extended to the French Cultural Centre, Alliance Française, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, and the Lahore Arts Council for their collaborative efforts in orchestrating a night that celebrated the beauty of artistic unity across continents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wind of political change starts in KP; India can't stop Pak waters unilaterally: Engr Amir Muqam1 minute ago
-
French artist mesmerises Lahore in cross-cultural celebration at Alhamra1 minute ago
-
Western laid down world order is dying, to emerge a new one: Mushahid Hussain1 minute ago
-
CM lauds security forces' operation against Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
Two young men drowned in canal2 minutes ago
-
New DC Sialkot assumes charge2 minutes ago
-
5,400-litre milk, 3,800-kg meat discarded12 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion from Afghanistan12 minutes ago
-
146 POs, 263 court absconders arrested12 minutes ago
-
Advisor Sardar Ehsan condemns Indian propaganda against Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Khurram Ghayas becomes new president of PHCBA42 minutes ago
-
Young man commits suicide in Mansehra’s Aurangabad area42 minutes ago