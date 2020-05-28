French Aviation Safety Authority Says Pakistan Asked for Help in A320 Plane Crash Probe

The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Thursday that it received a request from Pakistan on carrying out repair and data retrieval from the black boxes of the A320 plane that crashed near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Thursday that it received a request from Pakistan on carrying out repair and data retrieval from the black boxes of the A320 plane that crashed near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi.

Earlier this week, an investigative team from the authority arrived in Pakistan to probe along with technical advisers from Airbus and France's Safran Aircraft Engines the crash of an Airbus jetliner with 99 people on board.

"Accident @Airbus #A320 AP-BLD @Official_PIA / CVR has been found by AAIB team of Pakistan. @BEA_Aero has received a request from Pakistan to handle FDR & CVR repair and data download operations at a later date (in France).

Communication done after mutual concurrence," BEA wrote on Twitter.

Last week, a passenger plane of Pakistan International Airlines crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Karachi. The Sindh provincial health ministry has confirmed the death of all but two people aboard the plane. A dozen people on the ground were hurt.

Following the incident, the Pakistan authorities announced that Airbus had opened a probe into the crash. Airbus said the plane first flew in 2004 and joined the air fleet of the Pakistan International Airlines in 2014, logging around 47,100 flight hours. It was powered by CFM56-5B4/P engines, produced by France's Safran Aircraft Engines and US's General Electric.