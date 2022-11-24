French Consul General calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday said that Pakistan has played a very important role in establishing peace in the region

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday said that Pakistan has played a very important role in establishing peace in the region.

"Increasing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and France in the region will have a positive impact on the future of Balochistan province," he added.

He expressed these views while talking to French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky posted in Pakistan who called on him at Governor House here.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including the overall situation of the region, and new investments in Balochistan, especially the damage caused to crops and livestock due to floods in Balochistan were discussed.

Consul General of France Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi was also present on this occasion.

Jamali said most of the people of Balochistan were related to agriculture and livestock, but due to the recent devastating floods, standing crops were destroyed, thousands of cattle were washed away in the flood and now many diseases were being caused by dirty water and reconstruction would take many years.

He said that in this regard, support and guidance from international organizations and western countries would be helpful for the rehabilitation of flood victims.