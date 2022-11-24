UrduPoint.com

French Consul General Calls On Acting Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

French Consul General calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday said that Pakistan has played a very important role in establishing peace in the region

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali on Thursday said that Pakistan has played a very important role in establishing peace in the region.

"Increasing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and France in the region will have a positive impact on the future of Balochistan province," he added.

He expressed these views while talking to French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtinsky posted in Pakistan who called on him at Governor House here.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including the overall situation of the region, and new investments in Balochistan, especially the damage caused to crops and livestock due to floods in Balochistan were discussed.

Consul General of France Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi was also present on this occasion.

Jamali said most of the people of Balochistan were related to agriculture and livestock, but due to the recent devastating floods, standing crops were destroyed, thousands of cattle were washed away in the flood and now many diseases were being caused by dirty water and reconstruction would take many years.

He said that in this regard, support and guidance from international organizations and western countries would be helpful for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Governor Flood Water Agriculture Jan Mohammad Jamali France From

Recent Stories

Aged man died in Quetta road mishap

Aged man died in Quetta road mishap

8 seconds ago
 Chairman Senate congratulates Gen Asim Munir and G ..

Chairman Senate congratulates Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad

10 seconds ago
 PM felicitates Anwar Ibrahim on taking oath as Mal ..

PM felicitates Anwar Ibrahim on taking oath as Malaysian PM

13 seconds ago
 Armenia Raises Objections to CSTO Draft Statement ..

Armenia Raises Objections to CSTO Draft Statement on Prohibition of Bio Weapons

24 minutes ago
 UNHRC Votes to Create Fact-Finding Mission on Iran ..

UNHRC Votes to Create Fact-Finding Mission on Iran's Repression of Protests

24 minutes ago
 Ireland's Donohoe on track to lead Eurogroup for n ..

Ireland's Donohoe on track to lead Eurogroup for new term

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.