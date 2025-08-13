French Consul General Calls On Speaker Sindh Assembly
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) French Consul General in Karachi, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, called on Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah here at his office on Wednesday.
French Consul General said it was his first visit to the assembly premises and extended congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
He shared details of his visits to Sehwan Sharif, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine, Mohenjo-daro, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, and Sukkur Barrage.
The Consul General paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for improving strong Pakistan–France ties and to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her global stature. He recalled visiting Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to honour their dedication.
The Speaker briefed the Consul General on the Sindh Assembly’s historic role, including its pre-independence sessions beginning on 10th August and the transfer of powers in 1947.
Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah told about the special session on National Minorities Day and event on Independence Day with specially-abled children to celebrate Independence Day.
Syed Awais Qadir Shah invited the Consul General to visit the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood Affectees, the world’s largest housing scheme for homeless families, launched under the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Following the meeting, the Speaker led Chahtahtinsky on a tour of the Old Assembly Hall, showing the historic spot where Pakistan’s transfer of powers took place. He presented the Consul General with the Assembly’s Legacy Shield, Sindhi Ajrak, and Sindhi Cap.
The meeting concluded with appreciation for the continued friendship and cooperation between France and Pakistan.
