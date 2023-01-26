French Consul General in Karachi Alexis Chahtatubsky calls on Governor Sindh

French Consul General in Karachi Alexis Chahtatubsky on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :French Consul General in Karachi Alexis Chahtatubsky on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here.

Promotion of bilateral relations, investment, increase in mutual trade and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Sindh Governor said that Pakistan and France bilateral relations span many decades.

He said French investment was proving to be important for prosperity, employment and good bilateral relations.

Kamran Khan Tessori said various sectors in the province were important for investment, adding that France's assistance for the rehabilitation of flood victims was commendable.

The Consul General of France said French companies are working in Pakistan and French cars are being manufactured in Karachi.

He said French investors were interested in investing in various sectors in Pakistan.