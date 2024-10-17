Open Menu

French Defense Attaché Visits NUML To Strengthen Educational Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

French Defense Attaché visits NUML to strengthen educational ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Defence Attache of the embassy of France Colonel Jerome and his assistance Major Christian on Thursday visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and met with Rector NUML Major General(R) Shahid Mehmood Kayani HI(M).

The meeting was also attended by the Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir and the Head of the French Department Mr. Amir Zaheer.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for promoting and strengthening NUML’s relations with French universities, with a focus on academic collaboration and exchange programs.

The engagement underscored NUML’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and advancing its mission of global education.

Following the meeting, the Director Administration NUML, Brig (R) Mazhar Musood accompanied the French delegation to the NUML Faculty Hostel, where they inspected the accommodations reserved for the incoming French teacher, Mr. El-Hadi.

The guests expressed their appreciation for the facilities and arrangements made by the university.

This visit marks an important step in reinforcing NUML’s international ties, and the university looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with French institutions in the near future.

