French delegation meets Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A French delegation Thursday met Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed to discuss strengthening of academic and research linkages.

The delegation and the chairman discussed the cooperation in the area of human resource development and modalities of scholarship framework, a press release said.

The delegation comprised Sabine Vermillard, Attachée for scientific & higher education cooperation at French Embassy Islamabad and Mathilde Mallet, Asia Service Manager, Head of Asia Department, Campus France.