French Delegation On National Defence & Security Meet National Coordinator NACTA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A high level delegation of France, led by Secretary General National Defense and Security, Mrs. Claire Landais met National Coordinator NACTA Khaliq Dad Lak here on Tuesday in his office.

The French delegation was warmly welcomed by Khaliq Dad Lak, who appreciated France for supporting Pakistan in several fields, including Security / Counter Terrorism, said a press release issued here.

Mrs. Claire Landais (head of the delegation) appreciated efforts of Pakistan's security agencies to root out terrorism and expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs of war against terrorism.

She ensured full support to Pakistan in the fields of Counter Extremism and Counter Terrorist Financing. She expressed that Pakistan had achieved significant progress under the FATF action plan.

The French delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts for countering terrorism and implementation of FATF action plan.

Mrs. Claire Landais ensured that French government will continue its support to Pakistan in countering terrorism and extremism, at all international forums.

Both the countries agreed that a joint cooperation mechanism will be developed to proceed into the following areas of cooperation including capacity building of the LEA's and NACTA in Counter Extremism and Counter Terrorism Financing, Information and best practices will be shared in de-radicalization and counter extremism and to support in the field of forensic investigation, cyber security and artificial intelligence software.

