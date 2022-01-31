French diplomats call on Chief Secretary KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A two members delegation comprising of Deputy Head of Mission Embassy ofFrance, Yves Manville and Political Counselor Claude Abily on Monday called on Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash at his office here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion.