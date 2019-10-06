UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Embassy Celebrates 45 Years Of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop's Contribution To Art, Culture

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

French embassy celebrates 45 years of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop's contribution to art, culture

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The French Embassy in Islamabad celebrated 45 years of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop and its outstanding contribution to the arts and culture in Pakistan.

Held at French Residence here, the event marked the performance by some of the best folk and Sufi artists. The artists included Sain Zahoor, Tahseen Sakina, Mian Meeri Qawals, Shoukat Dholiya, Nighat Choudhery and Wahab Shah.

The Rafi Peer theatre workshop is a non-governmental body dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts globally. It started its journey in 1974 with the National Theatre Cultural Project. In 1982, the first permanent puppet theatre was setup at the Alliance Francaise in Karachi.

The friendly partnership between Pakistan and France underscores the historic contribution of the French Embassy and of Alliance Francaise in the promotion of arts and culture in Pakistan, said a news release.

Since inception, it has grown to encompass the Rail Peer Cultural Centre which houses the Museum of Puppetry, an Art and Craft Village and a Cafe.

The Rafi Peer Theatre has promoted over 80 festivals including the World Performing Arts Festival, the International Folk Puppet Festival, the Youth Performing Arts Festival, the International Mystic Music Sufi Festival, the International Film Festival and the Saanjh Amritsar Lahore Peace Festival.

It has also helped authorities to develop creative educational programs for Pakistani children and also includes an artists' management company, plus a complete production studio with post production facility for video, animation and music.

The company embraces both traditional and modern cultural expressions and encourages international cultural exchange and participation. It also focuses on robust outreach programs that include initiatives for awareness development and education.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Film And Movies Music Exchange Education France Company Amritsar Alliance Post Event Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

10 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

11 hours ago

Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran Set to Create Energy Corr ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.