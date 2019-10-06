ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The French Embassy in Islamabad celebrated 45 years of Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop and its outstanding contribution to the arts and culture in Pakistan.

Held at French Residence here, the event marked the performance by some of the best folk and Sufi artists. The artists included Sain Zahoor, Tahseen Sakina, Mian Meeri Qawals, Shoukat Dholiya, Nighat Choudhery and Wahab Shah.

The Rafi Peer theatre workshop is a non-governmental body dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts globally. It started its journey in 1974 with the National Theatre Cultural Project. In 1982, the first permanent puppet theatre was setup at the Alliance Francaise in Karachi.

The friendly partnership between Pakistan and France underscores the historic contribution of the French Embassy and of Alliance Francaise in the promotion of arts and culture in Pakistan, said a news release.

Since inception, it has grown to encompass the Rail Peer Cultural Centre which houses the Museum of Puppetry, an Art and Craft Village and a Cafe.

The Rafi Peer Theatre has promoted over 80 festivals including the World Performing Arts Festival, the International Folk Puppet Festival, the Youth Performing Arts Festival, the International Mystic Music Sufi Festival, the International Film Festival and the Saanjh Amritsar Lahore Peace Festival.

It has also helped authorities to develop creative educational programs for Pakistani children and also includes an artists' management company, plus a complete production studio with post production facility for video, animation and music.

The company embraces both traditional and modern cultural expressions and encourages international cultural exchange and participation. It also focuses on robust outreach programs that include initiatives for awareness development and education.