Open Menu

French Embassy Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Universal Declaration Of Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

French Embassy celebrates 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The French Embassy in Pakistan celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Thursday.

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey, on this occasion, recalled that on December 10, 1948, 58 member states of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, marking the first legal document to affirm that fundamental human rights must be universally protected.

The Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan and France were among the nations that supported this historic initiative.

He shared a speech by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on UN Human Rights Day, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to the defense and promotion of human rights.

France expressed its dedication to promoting the fight against impunity and discrimination, as well as the struggle for women's rights.

He mentioned France's efforts at the Generation Equality Forum in 2021, where more than $40 billion was mobilized for the health, education, and economic empowerment of women.

France was re-elected to the Human Rights Council for a new three-year term, and the French Foreign Minister announced an increase in the country's contribution to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens, in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international instruments ratified by Pakistan.

He welcomed legislative progress in favor of women's rights and transgender persons, paying tribute to Pakistani civil society for its work in promoting human rights.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan United Nations Education Civil Society France Progress December Women All Refugee UNHCR Billion

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

32 minutes ago
 PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

37 minutes ago
 Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

53 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Te ..

Pak Vs Aus: Warner's century lifts Australia in Test series opener

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks wi ..

Pakistan rejects reports, speculations of talks with TTP

2 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed ..

Hatta Customs Center: Over 50,000 Trucks Processed, Paving Way for Dubai's Progr ..

3 hours ago
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets United Nation ..

3 hours ago
 Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned b ..

Delegation of the Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab ..

3 hours ago
 Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commission ..

Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit-Commissioned Ministerial Committee Meets ..

3 hours ago
 Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Lig ..

Unlock Photographic Brilliance with Smart Aura Light Portrait

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

5 hours ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan