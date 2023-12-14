French Embassy celebrates 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The French Embassy in Pakistan celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Thursday.

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey, on this occasion, recalled that on December 10, 1948, 58 member states of the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, marking the first legal document to affirm that fundamental human rights must be universally protected.

The Ambassador highlighted that Pakistan and France were among the nations that supported this historic initiative.

He shared a speech by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on UN Human Rights Day, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to the defense and promotion of human rights.

France expressed its dedication to promoting the fight against impunity and discrimination, as well as the struggle for women's rights.

He mentioned France's efforts at the Generation Equality Forum in 2021, where more than $40 billion was mobilized for the health, education, and economic empowerment of women.

France was re-elected to the Human Rights Council for a new three-year term, and the French Foreign Minister announced an increase in the country's contribution to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens, in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international instruments ratified by Pakistan.

He welcomed legislative progress in favor of women's rights and transgender persons, paying tribute to Pakistani civil society for its work in promoting human rights.