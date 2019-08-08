French Embassy delegation calls on IG Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that capacity building and training of officials on modern lines was among the top priorities of the department.

He said this while meeting with two-member delegation, Police Attache Emmaunel Tombolato, Deputy Police Attache Jean-Christophe Hilaire, from French Embassy.

He also discussed matters of mutual interest and professional training.

Arif Nawaz said that training syllabus of the Punjab police had been upgraded to meet contemporary challenges and knowledge of international experts would further improve skills of officials.

During the meeting, a special training for capacity building was decided under the supervision of French experts.

The training would be imparted by French instructors to 30 officials of the Punjab police on special operations and sniper skills to deal with terrorists.

During the training, snipers would be specially trained and session would start on October at the Elite Training Centre Bedian as officials of the Elite Force would also participate in it.

During the meeting, the French delegation appreciated efforts of the Punjab police against terrorism besides using new technology to control crime.

Addl IGs, DIG IT Zulfiqar Ahmad, Commandant Police Training College Fiaz Ahmad Dev with other officers were also present.