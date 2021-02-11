French Embassy organizes 2021 edition of Night of Ideas

The Embassy of France in Pakistan organized online 2021 edition of the Night of Ideas inviting to travel into Mughal history, culture and arts, and to reflect on one of the first waves of global connections unleashed by the Mughals

Jointly organized with Think Fest Pakistan, and Alliance Franaise Pakistan, with the support of Black box Sounds, this edition wanted to nourish our own experiences by learning from those of travelers and denizens of the Mughal Empire.

A perfect match with the goal of the Night of Ideas, a programme which aims at celebrating the stream of ideas between countries, cultures, topics and generations.

Every year, it gives the opportunity, all around the world, to open up to the latest discoveries in knowledge and arts and to listen to the ones who contribute to bring more ideas to their field, and to take part in the discussion about the main issues of our times.

For Pakistan this year, the "Night of Ideas" brought together six speakers from different backgrounds who exchanged on how the meeting of cultures and beliefs within and beyond the Mughal empire influenced the identity of the Mughal dynasty. They also highlighted how this meeting of cultures has been reflected in arts.