UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Embassy Organizes 2021 Edition Of Night Of Ideas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:23 PM

French Embassy organizes 2021 edition of Night of Ideas

The Embassy of France in Pakistan organized online 2021 edition of the Night of Ideas inviting to travel into Mughal history, culture and arts, and to reflect on one of the first waves of global connections unleashed by the Mughals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Embassy of France in Pakistan organized online 2021 edition of the Night of Ideas inviting to travel into Mughal history, culture and arts, and to reflect on one of the first waves of global connections unleashed by the Mughals.

Jointly organized with Think Fest Pakistan, and Alliance Franaise Pakistan, with the support of Black box Sounds, this edition wanted to nourish our own experiences by learning from those of travelers and denizens of the Mughal Empire.

A perfect match with the goal of the Night of Ideas, a programme which aims at celebrating the stream of ideas between countries, cultures, topics and generations.

Every year, it gives the opportunity, all around the world, to open up to the latest discoveries in knowledge and arts and to listen to the ones who contribute to bring more ideas to their field, and to take part in the discussion about the main issues of our times.

For Pakistan this year, the "Night of Ideas" brought together six speakers from different backgrounds who exchanged on how the meeting of cultures and beliefs within and beyond the Mughal empire influenced the identity of the Mughal dynasty. They also highlighted how this meeting of cultures has been reflected in arts.

Related Topics

Pakistan World France Alliance All From

Recent Stories

CWAs resolving expats' issues efficiently: NA body ..

3 minutes ago

4 mine workers lose lives

3 minutes ago

Russian National Ice Hocker Team Defeats Finns in ..

8 minutes ago

24,290 out of 0.19 million HIV carries in Pakistan ..

8 minutes ago

Students seeking admission in LUMHS challenge canc ..

8 minutes ago

Terrorists fire 5 rockets from Afghanistan in Baja ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.