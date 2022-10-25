French envoy calls on Governor Punjab

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galley called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral trade besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galley called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral trade besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said there is need to promote trade between the two countries, adding that there are immense opportunities for the French businessmen to invest in Pakistan in different sectors including agriculture and livestock.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said he is grateful to the French government for supporting Pakistan on GSP plus status and expressed the hope that France will continue to support Pakistan on GSP plus status.

The Governor Punjab also thanked the French envoy for helping the flood victims.

The French Ambassador Nicolas Galley said that France wants to further promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade.