UrduPoint.com

French Envoy Calls On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 08:35 PM

French envoy calls on Governor Punjab

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galley called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral trade besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galley called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed promotion of bilateral trade besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said there is need to promote trade between the two countries, adding that there are immense opportunities for the French businessmen to invest in Pakistan in different sectors including agriculture and livestock.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said he is grateful to the French government for supporting Pakistan on GSP plus status and expressed the hope that France will continue to support Pakistan on GSP plus status.

The Governor Punjab also thanked the French envoy for helping the flood victims.

The French Ambassador Nicolas Galley said that France wants to further promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Flood Agriculture France Government

Recent Stories

GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for pro ..

GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for probing Arshad Sharif's death

47 seconds ago
 Mainly dry weather likely; light rain likely in Up ..

Mainly dry weather likely; light rain likely in Upper KP, GB:PMD

48 seconds ago
 President visits residence of slain journalist Ars ..

President visits residence of slain journalist Arshad Sharif; condoles with bere ..

50 seconds ago
 Iranian General Accuses Foreign Social Media of Up ..

Iranian General Accuses Foreign Social Media of Upsetting Domestic Stability

52 seconds ago
 Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West Afr ..

Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West African Countries as 'Positive'

4 minutes ago
 126,541 flood victims return homes from relief ca ..

126,541 flood victims return homes from relief camp: Sindh Info Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.