French Envoy Calls On Mayor Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
The Consul General of France, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, called on the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, at his office on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest
Murtaza welcomed the French CG upon his arrival at the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.
During the meeting he briefed him on the municipal services provided to the citizens of Karachi and the ongoing efforts to develop the city's infrastructure.
Mayor Karachi on this occasion suggested that France could send cultural and academic delegations to Pakistan, while also promoting Pakistani culture in France, which would bring the two nations closer.
He noted that France is a prominent and developed country in Europe, with a rich history and culture, added that the people of Pakistan admire France’s remarkable progress in industrial development and technology, and Pakistan desires to learn from France's experience to modernize its own cities, particularly in urban affairs.
He also highlighted that Karachi offers vast and attractive opportunities for foreign investment due to its unique geographical significance as a crucial link between South Asia and Central Asia. Karachi has always been developed as an important trade port, which has helped it become a major industrial and commercial hub.
French CG Alexis Chahtahtinsky expressed his best wishes for Murtaza Wahab's work and hoped that he would continue to serve the city of Karachi and its people in an even better manner, ensuring they have access to high-quality urban facilities.
He also agreed that cultural and educational exchanges would strengthen the relationship between the two countries, benefiting both Karachi and French cities.
