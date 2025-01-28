French envoy explores pospects for educational collaboration with EUM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) French Ambassador in Pakistan, Fabrice Didier, called on Emerson University Multan (EUM) VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Ramzan to discuss potential areas for academic collaboration between France and the university here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the VC briefed him on the university’s academic programmes, including its Ph.D., M.Phil., and BS courses, and highlighted key initiatives undertaken to enhance students' academic experience. Ambassador Didier expressed keen interest in the university’s achievements, particularly in the fields of computing and emerging technologies.

The envoy commended the leadership of Dr. Ramzan and the strides made by EUM in advancing higher education standards.

“French academics and students frequently visit major universities in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. However, the modern academic standards and facilities I have seen here in South Punjab’s Emerson University are truly impressive,” said Mr Didier.

He proposed fostering educational partnerships and agreements between EUM and French universities to further enhance academic ties.

Mr. Imran Raza, Deputy Director of Alliance Française, Mr. Aftab Ahmad Khakwani, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Suhail Raza Chauhan, Chairperson of the Department of Computing and Emerging Technologies, Prof Dr. Farooq, and other faculty members from the IT department were present.