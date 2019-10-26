(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Ambassador of France to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"The mediation efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan which he is making between Saudi Arabia and Iran will eventually help stabilize the situation in the region," the envoy said during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here.

Both the dignitaries discussed the matters of bilateral interests including Pakistani manpower export to various countries, illegal migration and tourism in Pakistan, a press release received here said.

Dr Marc Barety appreciated the role of around fifty thousand Pakistani community living in France.

Zulfikar Bukhari informed the Ambassador that Pakistan was now safe destination for tourists and receiving investments in various sectors.

He said: "The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to take different initiatives to make Pakistan prosperous and tourism is one of his priorities for which a number of steps have already been taken including revamping of tourism departments." The SAPM also apprised Dr Marc Barety about his ministry's efforts to tap new avenues for export of manpower to France and European countries.

The overseas ministry had developed a data bank of skilled and unskilled manpower to meet international requirements, he added.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over excellent relationship enjoyed by Pakistan and France.