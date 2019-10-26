UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Envoy Hails PM's Efforts For Mediation Between Saudi Arabia,Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:24 AM

French envoy hails PM's efforts for mediation between Saudi Arabia,Iran

Ambassador of France to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Ambassador of France to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety Friday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts for mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"The mediation efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan which he is making between Saudi Arabia and Iran will eventually help stabilize the situation in the region," the envoy said during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here.

Both the dignitaries discussed the matters of bilateral interests including Pakistani manpower export to various countries, illegal migration and tourism in Pakistan, a press release received here said.

Dr Marc Barety appreciated the role of around fifty thousand Pakistani community living in France.

Zulfikar Bukhari informed the Ambassador that Pakistan was now safe destination for tourists and receiving investments in various sectors.

He said: "The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to take different initiatives to make Pakistan prosperous and tourism is one of his priorities for which a number of steps have already been taken including revamping of tourism departments." The SAPM also apprised Dr Marc Barety about his ministry's efforts to tap new avenues for export of manpower to France and European countries.

The overseas ministry had developed a data bank of skilled and unskilled manpower to meet international requirements, he added.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over excellent relationship enjoyed by Pakistan and France.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran France Bank Saudi Arabia Government

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

2 hours ago

Group busted for manufacturing fake anti-dengue sy ..

25 minutes ago

Angola Invites Russia to Invest in Mining, Agricul ..

25 minutes ago

France Interested in Working With Russia on Develo ..

28 minutes ago

Gazprom Plans to Complete Filling TurkStream's 1st ..

28 minutes ago

Opelka fires 31 aces on way to Basel semi-finals

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.