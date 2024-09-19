Open Menu

French Envoy Meets Nasir Shah, Investment Opportunities In Sindh Discussed

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey along with members of diplomatic team called on Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah here at Energy department office on Thursday.

They discussed matters of mutual interests including investment opportunities in Sindh province.

Secretary Energy Mossadegh Ahmed Khan and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Secretary briefed the delegation about various alternative energy projects on this occasion.

Nasir Shah said province is rich in natural sources of alternative energy and there were immense opportunities for domestic as well as foreign investors. There are largest coal reserves in Thar desert area which were declared as high quality by foreign experts which would be utilized for gasification, Shah added.

The French envoy was briefed about Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company and Sindh Solar Energy Project.

Nasir Shah said Sindh was generating electricity from renewable sources such as coal, solar and wind and there were immense opportunities for investment in these sectors.

Shah informed the French Ambassador about havoc made by 2022 floods in which 2.1 millions houses were destroyed and left 8 million people homeless. He informed that projects were underway to rehabilitate flood affected people.

Nasir Shah expressed gratitude to the French government for its generous assistance to the flood affected people of Pakistan.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey praised the ongoing projects regarding alternative energy and appreciated the initiatives of the Sindh government, especially the Energy Department.

The delegation expressed interest in investing in waste-to-energy and particularly coal, solar and wind energy in Thar.

Minister presented the traditional gift of Sindh, Ajrak and cap, to the French delegation.

