UrduPoint.com

French Envoy, Punjab CM Discuss Cooperation In Various Fields

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

French envoy, Punjab CM discuss cooperation in various fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :French Ambassador Nicolas Galey called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

It was agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, tourism, protection of historical places and information technology.

The chief minister said that excellent friendly relations exist between Pakistan and France and thanked the ambassador for French assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. He said there was need to promote trade and economic relations between the two countries on a sustainable basis. Some French companies were working in Punjab and the province has a very favorable environment for investment, he added.

The French investors should take advantage of investment opportunities in Punjab; they would be provided with all possible facilities, the chief minister promised.

It was possible to increase bilateral trade by exchanging trade delegations and the delegation of French educational institutions would be welcomed in Punjab, the CM added and disclosed that he took admission to the French cultural centre in Lahore to learn the French language in the 1970s.

The French ambassador said that a delegation of French educational institutions would visit Punjab soon. The French government would continue to cooperate with the Punjab government for protection of tourism and historical places and this cooperation would be further promoted.

Mrs Camelia Galey, wife of the ambassador, head of the economic department Laruent Choption, political consular Sokrarith Henry, Hussain Elahi MNA, chief secretary, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab France Visit Wife All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.