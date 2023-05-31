UrduPoint.com

French Envoy Visits NUML

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

French envoy visits NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Department of French, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized the celebration ceremony of the Academic Cooperation Agreement on Wednesday.

This Agreement was signed in 2020 between Alliance Française d'Islamabad and NUML but the ceremony of this accord could not be held due to covid-19.

The Ambassador of France, Nicolas Galey, was the Chief Guest, while Pro-Rector RSI Dr. Zubair Iqbal, Dean faculty of Languages Jamil Asghar Jami, Ms. Gaelle Le Breton, Director of all Alliance Françaises in Pakistan, Mr. Ali Bhatti, Director, Alliance Française d'Islamabad and Ms. Hannah Bieber, Education Officer of French as a Foreign Language at French Embassy graced the event with their presence.

The Ambassador of France emphasized the need for cooperation in education and science and technology between the two countries.

The main purpose of this cooperation was to promote friendly exchange visits between the parties in areas of French language teaching and research. Especially the DELF examinations shall be held at the premises of NUML.

The other activities to be conducted through collaboration include short courses, internships, seminars, and workshops.

At the end, students of the French department presented songs and cultural dance as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exchange Education France Alliance 2020 National University Event All Agreement

Recent Stories

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

1 hour ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

3 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

3 hours ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.