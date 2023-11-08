Open Menu

French, FAO Delegation Visits UAF

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 09:15 PM

French Embassy and United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) delegation called on Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and discussed the area of agricultural cooperation

The delegation comprising Attaché Culture and Cooperation Embassy of France Dylan Gelard, Research Fellow at Institute for middle East and Mediterranean Research Matthieu Brun and FAO Project Officer Pakistan Muhammad Wajid visited the UAF.

Dylan Gelard called for promoting agricultural cooperation between the two countries to benefit from each other's experiences and to achieve the goals of agricultural development. He said that joint research activities should be promoted in the universities of the two countries.

Matthieu Brun said that along with technology development, social aspects should also be taken into consideration so that the fruits of technology can be reached to farming community easily.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that UAF has established excellent educational, research and agricultural relations with countries including France.

He said that the university has 650 PhDs who are working day and night to solve the problems faced by agriculture. He said UAF has a French Center. Apart from this, work is also going on with French institutions on educational and research activities.

He said that 33000 students of UAF are actively participating in the wheat campaign to raise awareness at the doorsteps of farmers so that wheat production can be increased.

