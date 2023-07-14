French NGO to work in health, education & clean drinking water sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :French NGO Triangle Generation Humanitaire intends to work in the fields of education, health and clean drinking water in the province and its delegation led by Director Operation Ivan Deret met Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in this regard.

Governor Sindh while welcoming the delegation, expressed hope that its assistance would provide improved basic amenities of life to locals in the province, said a spokesperson of Sindh Governor on Friday.

Their plan to provide clean drinking water is specially commendable, the Governor Sindh said.

He also lauded the contribution of Triangle Generation Humanitare in various other countries of the region.

The Director Operations of French NGO informed that Triangle Generation Humanitaire is working since last 30 years and its projects are running in 12 countries of the world.