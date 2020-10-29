UrduPoint.com
French Poet's Quote On Holy Prophet (PBUH), PM Imran's Favorite

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

French poet's quote on Holy Prophet (PBUH), PM Imran's favorite

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the words of French poet, historian, and statesman Alphonse de Lamartine about Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) were one of his favorite quotes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the words of French poet, historian, and statesman Alphonse de Lamartine about Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) were one of his favorite quotes.

On Twitter, the prime minister shared a quote of the French poet with the comment,"One of my favourite quotes about our beloved Prophet PBUH."In his book�Histoire de la Turquie, Alphonse de Lamartine said, "If greatness of purpose, smallness of means, and astonishing results are the three criteria of a human genius, who could dare compare any great man in history with�Muhammad? The most famous men created arms, laws, and empires only.

They founded, if anything at all, no more than material powers which often crumbled away before their eyes. This man moved not only armies, legislations, empires, peoples, dynasties, but millions of men in one-third of the then inhabited world; and more than that, he moved the altars, the gods, the religions, the ideas, the beliefs and the souls."

