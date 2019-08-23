French President calls or resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French President, Emmanuel Macron has called upon India and Pakistan to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute through dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :French President, Emmanuel Macron has called upon India and Pakistan to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

Emmanuel Macron's remarks came after talks with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in Paris. He said it was the responsibility of both sides to avoid any degradation which may likely lead to escalation, Kashmir Media service reported.

It is to mention hare that defence and commercial contracts have dominated the agenda during meetings between French and Indian leaders in recent years.

But this time, Modi and Macron met under the shadow of India's illegal and unilateral move of 5th August to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Occupied Kashmir.

The repeal of Article 370 was announced under an unprecedented lockdown on Kashmir. Thousands of Kashmiris including political leaders have been detained, communication lines cut and mobility in the Kashmir valley has been severely restricted with the deployment of tens of thousands of additional Indian troops in one of the world's most militarized zones.